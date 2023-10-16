Drake put down $850,000 on Dillon Danis to be knocked out by Logan Paul in their boxing match over the weekend. And Danis took that personally.


Danis would lose to Paul, but he didn’t get knocked out. After the chaotic match, Danis had some words for The Boy, who lost nearly a million dollars.

“850 on my head is disrespect,” Danis wrote. In a separate tweet, he issued, “Never bet against a dawg.”

