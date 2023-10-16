Dillon Dannis Trolls Drake After Losing $850K in a Bet: ‘Never Bet Against a Dawg’

Drake put down $850,000 on Dillon Danis to be knocked out by Logan Paul in their boxing match over the weekend. And Danis took that personally.

Danis would lose to Paul, but he didn’t get knocked out. After the chaotic match, Danis had some words for The Boy, who lost nearly a million dollars.

“850 on my head is disrespect,” Danis wrote. In a separate tweet, he issued, “Never bet against a dawg.”

Sorry you lost that 850k @Drake never bet against a dawg. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 15, 2023