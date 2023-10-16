Drake definitely has a thing for expensive chains. With For All The Dogs taking the top spot on the Billboard 200, The Boy went and got a new chain made out of 18-carat dog bones. The new ice comes from jeweler Nadine Ghosn, featuring 19-carat gold alongside 50 carats of white diamonds and six carats of pink. “Custom for the one and only @champagnepapi,” Ghosn wrote on Instagram.

Last week, Drake gave Toronto sports teams extra motivation to win a championship: a new custom chain. Hitting Instagram, Drake revealed a new Alex Moss chain and pendant, enlisting the logos of the Toronto Raptors, Blue Jays, and Maple Leafs.

“A project with my brother for ending it in the 6 and dropping on the 6th in the 6,” Drake wrote on Instagram. “We call it the crown jewel @alexmoss. Any team that wins a chip we bring this straight to you for the whole off season.”

Separately, Moss wrote: “The Crown Jewel of Toronto @champagnepapi. For All The Dogs.”