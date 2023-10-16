Last year an ongoing custody battle found the mother of Nipsey Hussle’s daughter filing to regain custody of her child and control of her estate. The estate claimed she admitted to issues with substance abuse and alcohol back in 2019. The Probate Investigator recommended that Tanisha not be appointed guardian due to alleged issues with alcohol, being unemployed at the time and having no stable housing. Now Nipsey’s family has finally been awarded control of the estate.

Radar Online reports:

Nipsey Hussle’s mother, brother, and sister scored a massive victory in court against his ex-girlfriend Tanisha Foster — with a judge ruling the family will control the estate for the late rapper’s daughter.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held this week in the never-ending war between Nipsey’s family and Tanisha over 14-year-old Emani.

The judge ruled that Nipsey’s mom Angelique, his brother Sam, and sister Samantha will be co-guardians over Emani’s finances, including her $2 million+ inheritance.

Nipsey was murdered on March 31, 2019. He left behind Emani, and a son named Kross, who he had with his girlfriend Lauren London. The only beneficiaries of the musician’s estate were his two children.

Nipsey’s brother Sam was selected to manage the rapper’s estate which was valued at $4 million. Sam believes the estate will bring in another $4.7 million annually.

Following his death, Nipsey’s mom Angelique Smith, his brother Sam, and sister Samantha were appointed physical custody of Emani. The family claimed Tanisha was not fit to take care of the child.

In August 2021, Nipsey’s family filed a petition to be appointed guardians of Emani’s estate, which would allow them to control her inheritance and make investments with her money.

In their petition, the family argued, “Appointing Petitioners as the Guardians of Emani’s Estate will allow Petitioners to invest Emani’s share of the expected inheritance from her father’s estate.”

“Petitioners will manage Emani’s assets prudently and in Emani’s best interests until she reaches 18 years old,” the filing read.

Tanisha objected to the petition. She demanded the court deny the request and allow her to take over control of Emani’s estate – and regain custody.

In her filing, Tanisha claimed at the time of his death, Nipsey and her were on good terms. She said they shared custody, but Nispey took care of their bills because of his “far superior economic powers.”

Tanisha said Nipsey never tried to take legal custody of Emani from her during his lifetime. She claimed the rapper had been paying for her apartment before his death — but his family cut her off after his murder.

Nipsey’s ex admitted she entered into an agreement to allow the musician’s family to have custody of Emani in 2019. However, she said her “motivation for doing so was” due to her “financial limitations” at the time.