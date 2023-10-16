Grammy-nominated vocalist Lil’ Mo and Nicki Minaj signee Tate Kobang have teamed up with fellow Baltimore native Tmcthedon for the release of his latest full-length album, ‘Heartless Romantic.’ The 14-track project, featuring songs like “Spit,” “Headshots,” and “Jayda,” showcases a cohesive collection of music that demonstrates Tmcthedon’s versatility and musical prowess.

Tmcthedon, a melodic musician from Maryland, is a member of The Money Circle, and his music is a testament to his raw emotion and talent. Growing up in a family where music was a career choice for his father and siblings, it was no surprise that Tmcthedon found his passion in music. Over the years, he has crafted various independent bodies of work, starting with his 2019 EP “Thinking Out Loud” and “Sincerely The Don,” which featured the regional hit “Hellcat.” He continued to release projects such as “For the Fans,” “Art of A Don,” “Off The Moon,” “Broken Strings,” and “Sincerely The Don 2,” showcasing his evolution as an artist.

‘Heartless Romantic’ also boasts production from a diverse range of talented producers, including Jay The Great, YG Beats, Matty Spats, and more. The album promises to be a must-listen for fans of Tmcthedon and these notable featured artists.

The album is set to further establish Tmcthedon as an artist to watch in the music industry, and the collaboration with Lil’ Mo and Tate Kobang adds extra excitement to the release.