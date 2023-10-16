On Friday, October 13th, rapper Offset marked the release of his first solo album in four years, ‘Set It Off,’ with an unforgettable celebration at LIV Miami. The charismatic rapper graced the stage in a stylish checkered jacket, beaming with joy as he entertained the crowd with hit songs like “Jealousy,” “Fan,” and “Clout.”

Adding to the evening’s star power, Offset was joined by his rapper wife, Cardi B, who unveiled a new straight, long-haired look and a figure-hugging pink bodycon dress. Cardi B was the life of the party, taking over the DJ booth to fire up the crowd before performing a couple of her chart-toppers, “Bongos” and “WAP.”

The power couple celebrated Cardi B’s 31st birthday in style earlier in the week. Offset went all out, adorning their home with hundreds of pink roses and gifting the Bodak Yellow rapper with multiple Hermes Birkin bags, demonstrating their love and affection for each other.

The LIV Miami bash was undoubtedly a night for Offset and Cardi B fans to remember.