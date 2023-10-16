Halle Bailey: Pregnancy Rumors Swirl as Actress Conceals Figure in Oversized Clothing

Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid star celebrated for her ethereal voice and captivating performances, finds herself at the heart of swirling pregnancy speculations.

New photos, which were first shared by The Shade Room, show Bailey walking alongside her boyfriend, DDG. Halle, 21, gracefully donned an oversized gray hoodie and a Louis Vuitton bag over her shoulder. Her stomach appears to be round, leading fans to believe that she is pregnant.

Rumors of Bailey’s pregnancy have been swirling since August, with eagle-eyed fans scrutinizing every public appearance for clues. The couple, who made their relationship public earlier this year, has been a subject of fascination since their dating rumors first surfaced in January.

Bailey has maintained a veil of silence regarding the rumors surrounding her potential pregnancy. The actress has strategically chosen to conceal her figure beneath an array of oversized clothing, leaving fans to decipher the visual hints and piece together the puzzle.

If Bailey is pregnant, it will be her first child with DDG, 26. The couple went public with their relationship earlier this year after sparking dating rumors last January. Now, fans eagerly await official confirmation or a revelation from the couple themselves.