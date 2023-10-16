Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records) is celebrating a huge career milestone as her acclaimed 2018 debut mixtape, Last Day of Summer, has hit its fifth anniversary and has officially been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). To honor the accolade, the singer will be releasing a new EP titled Girls Need Love (Girls Mix) on October 20, and it will also serve as a special thank you to her fans who’ve supported her since her debut five years ago.

Pre-save/order Girls Need Love (Girls Mix) EP

“Girls Need Love (Acoustic)” is available today on all digital platforms, as well as the official music video, which is exclusively on Apple Music. In the video, directed by longtime collaborator Lacey Duke, Walker is dressed in a Winnie The Pooh-inspired onesie and links up with her crew, who are also wearing animal-inspired loungewear, in a home while she serenades listeners about the wants and needs of a woman.

Listen

The Girls Need Love (Girls Mix) EP comes equipped with five different versions of Walker’s breakout hit single “Girls Need Love,” which is also certified 6X-platinum. Three of the tracks feature guest verses from a trio of leading women, including Victoria Monét, Tyla, and Tink. Walker also gifts fans an acoustic version of the Last Day of Summer standout track along with the original version to close out the EP. In addition to the upcoming Girls Need Love (Girls Mix) EP, Walker will also release an exclusive cobalt blue vinyl for her debut mixtape, Last Day of Summer. Fans will also be treated to special limited-edition merchandise that Walker will be dropping on her official website to coincide with the vinyl release.