Ice Spice was the first music guest for the return of Saturday Night Live. For the opening, Ice Spice was introduced by her friend Taylor Swift. Spice delivered two performances during the show, first “In Ha Mood,” and the Swift introduced “Pretty Girl.” You can see both below.

In May, Ice Spice‘s Spice Cabinet and Taylor Swift’s Swifties have united for the new single “Karma.”

“Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” Swift said of Spice ahead of the release.

“sweetest person ever thank u sm i love yuuuu,” Ice Spice replied.

After the chorus, Ice Spice makes her presence felt on the track, speaking to how quickly Karma will come for her opps and keeps her head straight as she moves.

You can hear the single below.