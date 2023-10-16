On Saturday, August 26th, the prestigious global breaking (also known as breakdancing) competition, Red Bull BC One, concluded its 2023 U.S. season with its National Final held in Philadelphia. Legendary breakers and rising talent came together at The Fillmore Philadelphia, where competitors showcased unparalleled footwork, freezes, and power moves to win over a judging panel of respected breakers and claim the coveted national b-boy and b-girl championship titles.

Welcoming more than 1,200 attendees throughout the weekend, the Red Bull BC One Camp and Cypher USA ends a two-month circuit of electrifying battles and community events across the country, including regional qualifiers in Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York City. In Philadelphia, an elite line-up of regional champions and a selection of wild card invitees battled their way through a 16-bracket knockout tournament.

In the b-girl category, Kate came out on top, following a fierce final battle with Team USA’s Pep-C. Kate’s triumphant win comes after years of pursuing a spot on the Red Bull BC One World Final roster. In the b-boy bracket, HiJack emerged as champion. Finalists Mace and HiJack delivered world class performances, but HiJack’s musicality and infusion of personality into his final rounds ultimately stole the show.

Kate and HiJack will go on to represent the United States at the historic 20th edition of the Red Bull BC One World Final in Paris, where breaking will bless the grounds of the iconic Roland-Garros on October 21st, ahead of its sporting debut in 2024.

Leading up to the event, the breaking community came together for Red Bull BC One Camp USA, which featured a weekend of exhibition battles, workshops, and panels. Hosted by iconic figures in breaking, hip-hop and dance, including B-Boy Flea Rock and Buddha Stretch, Red Bull BC One Camp USA was a celebration of breaking’s storied roots and promising future.

Red Bull has a rich legacy within the breaking community which spans over two decades, beginning with the trailblazing 2 vs. 2 event, Lords of the Floor, which gave rise to Red Bull BC One in 2004. Today, Red Bull BC One is the premiere platform for competition, mentorship, cyphers, community jams, and programming in breaking—nurturing the growth of the athletic artform as it continues to reach new milestones.