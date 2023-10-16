Tekashi 6ix9ine was attempting to leave the Dominican Republic but was arrested before boarding his private plane. The rapper was attempting to leave the country after an assault.

Footage has surfaced of 6ix9ine's arrest in the Dominican Republic



pic.twitter.com/Pilc8u1JxX — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 16, 2023

The moment 6ix9ine arrived to jail in the DR. pic.twitter.com/eFFJ3jDf3L — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 16, 2023

According to Felix Porter, a DR-based criminal lawyer, 6ix9ine and his squad assaulted two producers over an incident involving 6ix9ine’s girlfriend. “Trying to leave the country on a private plane, Tekashi 69 turned out to have MIGRATION ALERT,” Portes shared on Instagram, according to Complex. “His trip was aborted. The popular artist is on the run, his whereabouts unknown since there is an arrest warrant issued for beatings and injuries and threats.”

In August, Tekashi 6ix9ine was nabbed by the police for failure to appear. The rapper was entered into Palm Beach County Jail on Wednesday night and released after posting $2,000 bond, according to Page Six.

In July, local authorities advised the rapper not to attend a show in Puerto Rico due to death threats on his life.

Ahead of the show, police could not confirm the seriousness of the threats, and the promoters planned to execute a security plan to protect those involved.

Most recently, 6ix9ine delivered the single “Shaka Laka” with Kodak Black.