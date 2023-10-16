Usher has departed Paris and returned to his Las Vegas residency. Joining Usher at his birthday show was Ashanti, whose birthday was also this weekend. While onstage, Ashanti performed “Foolish,” and the two would sing Happy Birthday to each other. You can see the moment below.

Usher & Ashanti sing happy birthday to eachother on stage pic.twitter.com/t3AxGy8nGf — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) October 12, 2023