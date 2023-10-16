Will Smith has an official quote out regarding various reveals from Jada Pinkett Smith across the media last week. The New York Times quoted the A-list actor in another interview with his wife.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties,” Smith said.

Smith added a letter to another appearance of an estranged wife, which will be on the On Purpose podcast hosted by Jay Shetty.

“I applaud and honor you. If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would’ve hugged you more,” Smith wrote. “I’ll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest.”

Last week, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she could have been Tupac’s wife. Sitting with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson for the All the Smoke podcast, Pinkett Smith revealed that Pac proposed to her while he was locked up in Rikers Island.

“Seeing him there, the condition that he was in and having to leave him there,” Pinkett Smith said. “He was in bad shape. And so, when he asked me to get married, he was at Rikers

“I knew at that time that he needed somebody to do time with him, which I was gonna do anyway. He didn’t have to marry me to do that. I’m here. He needed a rock. Because of our friendship and everything we had been through together, he just wanted to feel that solidified foundation.”

Pinkett Smith believes that Tupac would have divorced her as soon as he exited prison. You can hear it all from her below.

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Tupac Asked Her to Marry Him.



(🎥: Showtime Basketball / YouTube) pic.twitter.com/FsWFAuzlXK — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 13, 2023

In a separate interview, Jada Pinkett Smith officially stated what many across Hip-Hop believed was in her heart: Tupac was her soulmate.

Speaking with journalist Christal Jordan at RollingOut, Pinkett revealed that Tupac was her soulmate and believed they shared past lives.

“There is all kinds of definitons of soulmates,” Pinkett Smith said. “If there is such a thing as past lives I definitely think Pac and I have traveled a few together.”

Pinkett Smith says she never regretted attempting to make a romance because there was no chemistry between the two.

You can hear more below.