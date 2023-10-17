21 Savage’s much-anticipated homecoming tour extends to Europe with eight tour dates across five countries produced by Live Nation.

Fans in Europe are in for a treat as the tour kicks off in Paris, France, on 14 November 2023 at Zenith Paris La Villette. It then continues to Dusseldorf, Zurich, Berlin, Amsterdam, Manchester, and Birmingham, culminating in the tour’s grand finale at London’s The O2 on 30 November 2023 for 21 Savage‘s most significant headline show to date.

This announcement follows 21 Savage‘s recent declaration of his return to the UK with a show at London’s The O2 and a special homecoming Instagram post featuring Skylar Grey’s ‘Coming Home’ as its soundtrack. Now a permanent US resident with international travel freedom, 21 Savage made his triumphant international performance debut in Toronto earlier this month. He joined Drake on stage at Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour stop, offering fans a preview of what to expect on his upcoming European tour.

Throughout all UK and EU tour dates, tour support will be provided by fellow Atlanta rap stars Baby Drill and 21 Lil Harold. Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, 18 October, at 9 a.m. local time, with general ticket sales opening on Friday, 20 October, through 21savage.com.