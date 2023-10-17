Ashanti, the renowned “Smile” singer, marked her birthday on Oct. 15th with a star-studded celebration at LIV. Her beau, rapper Nelly, joined her, and the couple showcased their rekindled love while singing along to their hits, “Body on Me” and “The Way That I Love You.”

Ja Rule also made an appearance at the extravagant birthday bash. The night was filled with music, laughter, and heartwarming reunions, proving that sometimes, in the world of music, old flames can remain friends. Ashanti’s birthday celebration at LIV was an unforgettable night filled with cherished memories.

You can see images from LIV below. Ashanti also enjoyed her birthday in Las Vegas.

