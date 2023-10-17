Memphis rapper BIG30 is back with a new single, “BLRRRDDD PT. 2,” under N Less Entertainment/Bread Gang Entertainment. In the track, he confidently reinforces his influence in Memphis, proclaiming himself a divine figure in the city. He reiterates his signature ‘Blrrrd’ ad-lib and reflects on making the world understand its meaning.

“BLRRRDDD PT. 2” is the sequel to BIG30’s 2020 track “BLRRRD,” which has already garnered over 15 million views. The ‘Blrrrd’ ad-lib gained notoriety thanks to BIG30 and fellow Choppa Gang member, Pooh Shiesty. Their collaboration on Shiesty’s 2021 single “Neighbors” helped propel BIG30 into the Memphis music scene and the national charts, reaching No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100.