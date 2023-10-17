CMG The Label has unveiled the highly-anticipated Gangsta Art arena tour, featuring an All-Star lineup including Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Big Boogie, and Lil Poppa.

Produced by AG Tour and Mammoth, this special four-stop tour is set to kick off on November 22 in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Dickies Arena. The tour will also make stops in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Charlotte. Fans can grab pre-sale tickets starting on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. ET, with general public ticket sales opening on Oc. 18 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster.com.

This marks CMG The Label’s first-ever collective tour, following the release of the label’s second compilation album, “Gangsta Art 2,” which features appearances from the entire CMG roster, as well as artists like Fivio Foreign, Sexyy Red, Gloss Up, BIG30, and more.

CMG The Label recently launched “Gangsta Art 2: Reloaded,” a deluxe version of the album, which includes new tracks from CMG CEO Yo Gotti. The label has also released music videos for songs like “Bae” by 42 Dugg, “4 Dat Money” by Lil Poppa, and “Cha Cha Cha” featuring GloRilla and Fivio Foreign.