The iconic brand builder and game changer Daymond John is back to uplift and guide black entrepreneurs. The founder and CEO of FUBU and Co-Star of ABC’s four-time Emmy Award winning show, Shark Tank, has announced the fourth annual Black Entrepreneurs Day (BED). This year John will bring Whoopi Goldberg, Anthony Anderson, Cedric The Entertainer, Shaquille O’Neal, Cari Champion, Sloane Stephens, and more to discuss entrepeneurialship. Plus a special Hip Hop 50th celebration with rapper Rick Ross.

In conjunction with Medium Rare and The Shark Group, Black Entrepreneurs Day is an annual celebration of Black business aiming to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. Focused at the intersection of Business and Entertainment, Black Entrepreneurs Day has quickly become one of the largest and most awarded Diversity and Inclusion events in the United States. In 2022 alone, BED attracted over 7.6 million broadcast viewers and took home two Webby Awards. This year’s free, global livestream will air on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023 across the Black Entrepreneurs Day Website, YouTube, Facebook, and more at 7 p.m. EST.

BED features Game Changer Conversations presented by The General Insurance®. The thoughtfully curated segment includes one-on-one discussions with Black businesses leaders and cultural icons including Whoopi Goldberg, Shaquille O’Neal, Cedric the Entertainer, Anthony Anderson, and Rick Ross moderated by Daymond John. Additionally, we are proud to have JPMorgan Chase powering conversations with tennis superstar Sloane Stephens and sports journalist Cari Champion.

As part of this year’s programming, acclaimed recording artist, Rick Ross will take over the renowned Apollo Theater stage for a special performance celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop. Ross, known for his awe-inspiring vocal performances and lyrical masterpieces, is a supporter of Black entrepreneurs and is an entrepreneur himself owning more than three dozen QSR franchises across the country.

Since its inception, Black Entrepreneurs Day has provided guidance and inspiration to the next generation of rising entrepreneurs as well as over $750,000 in business grants via the “NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant,” created by Daymond John. Black Entrepreneurs and small business owners seeking financial support to take their business to the next level can apply now for a $25,000 NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant by visiting BEDGrant.com through October 11th, 2023.

“We may be three years out from the George Floyd travesty and the height of support for Black Lives Matter, but the need for resources and community support for our Black businesses remains paramount. I salute our partners who year after year, support our mission to educate and inspire Black entrepreneurs around the globe,” said John. He continued, “This is a full circle moment for me. We will once again host the event at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem, a place where I started my very own entrepreneurial journey by selling FUBU hats on the street. And it’s even more poignant as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop which has transcended music to be such an important cultural force for so many.”

Black Entrepreneurs Day is excited to welcome its A-list guests and business leaders to The World Famous Apollo Theater in Harlem in front of a live studio audience. The legendary Apollo Theater plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding in 1934, the Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world.

“As we embark on the fourth year of the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant, we are thrilled to once again open the doors of opportunity for Black entrepreneurs across the nation. Through the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant, we are providing the support and resources necessary to enable Black enterprises to not only thrive but also drive positive change in their respective sectors,” said Yumeka Rushing, NAACP Chief Strategy Officer. “We invite aspiring and established Black entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity and join us in shaping a brighter future for all. The NAACP remains committed to fostering economic growth and sustainability for Black communities. This is what advocacy in action looks like.”