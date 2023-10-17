Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (7-1, 4 KOs), the international superstar and founder of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), is set to make his return to the ring on Dec. 15th. The fight will be available worldwide on DAZN.

After suffering his first professional loss in February against Tommy Fury, Paul bounced back with a resounding unanimous decision victory against combat sports icon Nate Diaz in August. Now, Jake Paul is more determined than ever to achieve his goal of becoming a world champion.

Paul’s impressive journey in boxing has earned him numerous accolades, including ESPN Ringside’s 2021 Knockout of The Year and Sports Illustrated’s 2021 Breakout Boxer of the Year. His dedication to pay equality in boxing, support for female fighters, and promotion of boxing prospects through Most Valuable Promotions have also solidified his place in the sport.

Jake Paul and his co-founder Nakisa Bidarian will continue to showcase their premier talent in upcoming DAZN events. On October 27th, Amanda Serrano, the undisputed featherweight champion and seven-division world champion, will face WBO challenger Danila Ramos in a historic unified featherweight title bout.

“8 fights in the boxing game and I’m already its biggest name,” said Jake Paul. “I’ve proved that I can headline the biggest global events and defy the odds. PPV after PPV after PPV, and I’m just getting started. My mission is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step on my journey, and I promise you’re not going to want to miss it.”

“Jake’s star power and popularity have proved that he has what it takes to command massive audiences worldwide and become the biggest name in boxing. In just eight professional fights so far, Jake has already demonstrated his historical commercial draw, that he is a force to be reckoned with, and that he is on the way to making an everlasting impact on the sport inside and outside the ring,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions. “We are proud to partner with DAZN to bring Jake Paul back to global audiences on December 15th as he continues his unwavering pursuit to become a world champion and put on massive events.”

“Jake Paul is a superstar in and out the ring and we are excited to once again have him fighting on DAZN,” said Joe Markowski, CEO of DAZN North America. “And what a run of shows DAZN has for you in December! Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Regis Prograis, Sunny Edwards, Bam Rodriguez and of course Jake Paul all fighting live and only on DAZN.”

This event will feature three-minute rounds, equal to men’s championship fights, taking place at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Before the championship fight, MVP will present “Most Valuable Prospects III,” introducing the world to the next generation of boxing stars.