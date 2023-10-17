Grammy-nominated superstar producer Metro Boomin took center stage at Amazon Music Live, hosted by 2 Chainz, in a visually captivating and high-energy performance streamed on Amazon Prime. The event followed Thursday Night Football’s Kansas City Chiefs versus Denver Broncos game.

Metro Boomin launched the night with an energetic performance of “On Time (with John Legend),” setting the stage for an extensive repertoire of hits featuring dynamic choreography. The audience was treated to crowd favorites like “Mask Off” with Future, “Niagara Falls” with Travis Scott and 21 Savage, Kanye West’s “Father Stretch My Hands Pt 1,” and ILoveMakonnen’s “Tuesday,” among others. Special guest appearances added to the excitement, with NAV joining for “Calling,” “biebs in the trap,” and “Minute,” Offset collaborating on “Bad and Boujee” and “Ric Flair Drip,” as well as showcasing “Fan” and “Night Vision” from Offset’s latest album. The evening culminated with a spectacular joint performance with Post Malone, delivering a riveting rendition of the 5-time platinum fan favorite “Congratulations.”

This performance follows a monumental year for Metro Boomin, highlighted by the massive success of his second-studio album, “Heroes and Villains,” and a headlining performance at Coachella. His contributions to the “Across the Spider-Verse” soundtrack and a cameo in the movie further underscored his growing influence. Metro Boomin graced the cover of Billboard’s Grammys Preview 2024 Issue and performed at the 2023 VMAs, Billboard’s R&B Hip-Hop Live Event, and was honored on TIME100 NEXT and The Hollywood Reporter’s 25 Platinum Players in Music lists. At the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards, he received awards for “Producer of the Year” and “DJ of the Year.”

You can see images from the night below.