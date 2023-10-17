Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith, named the 2023 BMI “Producer of the Year,” continues to dominate the Hip Hop charts with his latest releases. Today, the track “First Person Shooter” by Drake featuring J. Cole soared to #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, marking Tay Keith’s third #1 hit.

Tay Keith’s impressive track record includes three chart-topping hits. “First Person Shooter” joins the ranks of his previous #1 hits, “Jimmy Cooks” by Drake featuring 21 Savage in 2022 and “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott in 2018.

Keith’s influence in the music industry is undeniable, with a collection of chart-toppers under his belt. One standout is “Freaky” by Offset featuring Cardi B, featured on Offset’s recently released sophomore solo album, “SET IT OFF.” He’s also behind two tracks on Westside Gunn’s latest project, “And Then You Pray For Me,” including the lyrical masterpiece “Kostas” featuring Conway the Machine and Benny the Butcher, and “Steve and Jony,” which introduces rising star EST Gee to a global audience. His production prowess shines on Gucci Mane’s latest single, “Glizock & Wizop,” featuring the charismatic Key Glock.

“First Person Shooter,” clinching the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list, produced for five-time Grammy-winning artist Drake and Grammy award-winning artist J. Cole, cements Tay Keith’s status as a music industry luminary with unparalleled talent.