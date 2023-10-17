Usher, the renowned artist and entertainer, celebrated his 45th birthday in style with Rémy Martin. The star-studded event included special guests like Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Bryan Michael Cox, LA Reid, and many more.

In honor of Usher’s birthday, Rémy Martin presented him with a one-of-a-kind Jacquie Aiche custom Rémy Martin diamond-encrusted toothpick. The toothpick is inspired by Rémy Martin’s centaur symbol, signifying the enduring partnership between Usher and the brand. Throughout the night, Usher was spotted sporting this unique gift.

Guests at the celebration enjoyed a carefully curated selection of Rémy Martin XO and 1738 cocktails. Among the offerings was “The 1738 Halftime Spritz,” a delightful cocktail paying tribute to Usher and his upcoming game day performance. The drink is designed to taste like halftime – the perfect complement to any celebration.

