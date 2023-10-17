For decades, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith have been recognized as the epitome of “Black Love” long before Jay-Z and Beyonce were even an item, but now with Jada’s comments about their marriage, including calling the late Tupac Shakur her “soulmate,” has brought the sanctity of their marriage into question. Even an artist like J. Cole has called BS in their relationship without saying a word by omitting his “Jada And Will Love” line from the performance of his smash hit “No Role Modelz”.

A recently posted video shows the North Carolina rap star purposely omitting the strained couple’s names from a song aptly titled “No Role Modelz”. How fitting.