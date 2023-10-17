After a long week of unprecedented promotion, Jada Pinkett Smith stopped by the SiriusXM studios and appeared on SiriusXM’s Sway In The Morning to promote her new book Worthy.

Even though the public have been hit with a string of new revelations from Jada not only about Will Smith and 2Pac, but the famed actress admits to selling crack as a young adult as a means for survival. In her appearance on Sway In The Morning, Jada reveals even more about her and Will, asserting that her and Mr. Smith have considered writing a book together. When asked about the husband and wife literary collaboration, Mrs. Smith says, “I know it seems like it’s a lot of life because it is a lot of life in the book, but it’s very streamlined. There’s like layers and layers and layers and layers. There’s no way I could have put it all in one book. There’s no way, you know, so there’s definitely other books to come. I mean, even Will and I are thinking about writing a book. We were talking about this last night, writing a book called “Don’t Try This at Home,” where he and I kind of sit down and talk about our specific journey together.”

