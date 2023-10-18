B.G. Says He Will Drop a New Album with Boosie Badazz

B.G. is ready to get back to the music. Speaking alongside with Boosie Badazz to DJ Tony Neal, B.G. is targeting a joint album with his fellow Louisiana rapper.

“We got a album coming together,” B.G. said. “I just wanted to come through, give him a shout out, man, let him know I appreciate everything he did for me while I was down, y’know what I’m saying?

B.G. is already planning his return to his rap career. On a phone call, B.G. linked with 2 Chainz, who shared a clip of the NOLA legend disclosing his career plans.

“I should be back on the road by November, December,” B.G. said. “I’m looking forward to it, but I’m about to get in this lab and do 7 or 8 albums. I got too much shit.”

2 Chainz told B.G. that he needed between 30-45 days to “get calibrated.” B.G. agreed, stating he wants to get with kids and be celebrated by real love.

B.G. was officially released from prison in early September. Birdman hit Instagram to share an Instagram Live where he greets the former Cash Money rapper. You can see the special moment below.

B.G. has been released from prison!! pic.twitter.com/TBhi7cSDfh — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) September 5, 2023