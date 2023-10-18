BJ The Chicago Kid and R&B sensation Coco Jones have unveiled the lively music video for their collaborative single, “Spend The Night.”

Set in a charming old-school diner, BJ The Chicago Kid embarks on a romantic daydream where Coco entices him into a captivating trance. The cinematic video presents a delightful and vibrant atmosphere, a refreshing departure from the artists’ usual soulful, mid-tempo songs about love and heartbreak. The video’s imaginative world of romance was crafted by director Tajana Tokyo, a former dancer for Beyoncé and Janelle Monae, who has recently collaborated with artists like Ari Lennox, and Flo, and even created Rihanna’s Super Bowl trailer for Apple Music.

“Spend The Night” is the third release from BJ’s eagerly awaited collaborative album with GRAMMY Award-winning super-producer Yeti Beats, scheduled to drop later this fall via RTW Records/RCA Records. The album was recorded live at Royal Studios in Memphis, Tennessee, home to soul legend Al Green, with the critically acclaimed band, The Indications, in just one week. This project represents a creative shift for BJ, who, with Yeti’s guidance, delves into funk, pop, and vintage soul influences.

You can see the video below.