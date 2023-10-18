In honor of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, Champion, the renowned athletic apparel brand with a legacy dating back to 1919, is releasing not one but two exclusive capsule collections inspired by iconic rap groups – Beastie Boys and Naughty By Nature.

“Hello Nasty,” the Beastie Boys’ fifth studio album, which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned Grammy Awards, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Champion’s collection pays homage to this milestone, featuring iconic imagery from the group’s videos and album artwork in classic Champion silhouettes.

In addition to the Beastie Boys collection, Champion also launched a capsule paying tribute to Naughty By Nature, featuring the original logo from their 1991 self-titled album. This collection includes Reverse Weave hoodies and short-sleeve tees, allowing fans to celebrate the legacy of Hip Hop.

Advertisement

These limited collections serve as a tribute to the heritage, history, and lasting influence of rap icons and will be exclusively available at Champion Heritage stores nationwide and on Champion.com while supplies last.