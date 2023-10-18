City Girls, the dynamic hip-hop duo, have revealed the captivating cover art for their eagerly anticipated third full-length album, RAW. The album, set for release this Friday on Quality Control Music/Motown, is a significant milestone as it’s their third raw, authentic, and unfiltered record and their first since JT’s return.

JT and Yung Miami continue to be the voice of city girls and boys worldwide, expressing precisely what’s on their minds (often what others wish they could say) in their lyrics and music. Their unapologetic approach has garnered them over 15 billion combined streams, solidifying their status as hip-hop powerhouses.

Fans can look forward to “RAW” as it promises to be an unfiltered journey into the world of City Girls, showcasing their signature straight-talking style and unwavering authenticity.

Advertisement

While on the red carpet for the BET Hip-Hop Awards, Yung Miami and JT previously revealed their forthcoming release will be RAW(Real Ass Whores).

City Girls announce their new album “R.A.W” (Real Ass Whores) dropping 10/20 pic.twitter.com/og3jpRUYlM — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 11, 2023

In August, City Girls released “Face Down” via Quality Control Music / Motown.

This marks their third brash, straight-talking single this summer, as the Miami rappers’ third studio album is nearly arriving. In June City Girls’ JT and Yung Miami gave the world the ‘rich, young and pretty bitch anthem’ “I Need A Thug”, followed by the clever word-play of the “Pinata” single. In addition JT’s “No Bars” came last month, as well as being prominently featured on Diddy’s “Act Bad (featuring City Girls and Fabolous).”

Wasting no time swaggering into summer, they have also played festivals such as Rolling Lou’s California and Miami and Sumer Jam Houston. City Girls’ last album came back in June 2020, which was “City On Lock.” At the time, that project went on to debut at number 29 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was led by hit singles such as “Jobs” and “P**** Talk” featuring Doja Cat.