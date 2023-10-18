Peloton, a leader in the fitness industry, has forged a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). In this collaboration, Peloton will become the official fitness partner of both the NBA and WNBA.

One of the most significant aspects of this partnership is the integration of NBA League Pass, the NBA’s premium live game subscription service, into Peloton’s new Entertainment hub. Peloton members will be able to stream live and on-demand NBA games on compatible devices during the 2023-24 NBA season. It’s a pioneering initiative that enhances the Peloton experience for fitness enthusiasts and sports fans alike.

Peloton will also develop NBA- and WNBA-themed fitness classes, offering its members a unique and immersive fitness experience. In the future, the collaboration plans to unveil WNBA-focused initiatives as the league approaches its 2024 season.

Advertisement

“Peloton Members are NBA and WNBA fans, and this collaboration is going to bring amazing content and experiences to them and all fans of both leagues,” said Leslie Berland, Chief Marketing Officer of Peloton. “We have a shared goal to inspire and connect people through fitness, sport and community — we’re excited to join forces and achieve exactly that.”

“Peloton is the ideal partner to tip off the launch of NBA Fitness, our new platform to engage our fans’ affinity for health and wellness,” said Scott Kaufman-Ross, Senior Vice President, Head of Gaming & New Business Ventures, NBA. “We look forward to leveraging Peloton’s leadership in the space as we create co-branded fitness classes with both the NBA and WNBA, bring original content to the NBA App and make NBA League Pass available on Peloton devices.”

Additionally, Peloton will introduce “NBA Fitness,” a digital content initiative within the NBA App. This initiative will provide a wealth of health and fitness content, drawing on the NBA’s extensive network of trainers, coaches, and health experts. The content will cover areas such as strength and conditioning, basketball skills, recovery, nutrition, and mental wellness.

Fans can look forward to a dynamic fusion of fitness and basketball through this partnership, strengthening the bond between Peloton, the NBA, and the WNBA.

The integration of NBA League Pass into Peloton’s platform is set to debut during the 2023-24 NBA season. Updates on the launch timing will be shared through Peloton and NBA social channels in the coming weeks.