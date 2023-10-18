Fugees rapper Pras was convicted on conspiracy charges to launder money for fugitive Malaysian billionaire Jho Low. Pras Michel was found guilty of 10 counts related to what prosecutors called a “clandestine foreign influence campaign scheme” funded by a wealthy Malaysian financier to peddle influence in the United States. Pras allegedly received $88 million through the scheme and is facing 20 years in prison. Now Pras is trying to get a new trial…

The Daily Mail reports:

Fugees star Pras Michel is seeking a new trial after claiming his defense attorney used AI in his closing arguments about a $100m foreign extortion plot, in the latest twist of a bizarre tale for the Grammy-winning rapper.

He was found guilty of being the lynchpin lobbyist for China in a bewildering plot whose cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Michel, who netted $88 million through the scheme, was found guilty in April of ten counts, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered foreign government agent, and is facing 20 years in prison.

The rapper was the unlikely agent of flamboyant Malaysian businessman and fugitive Low Taek Jho, who paid the rapper to wield influence from the corridors of Washington D.C. to the mansions of Hollywood.

But the former Fugees star has since filed a scathing motion for a new trial, blasting his lawyer David Kenner as unprepared and unscrupulous.

The filing accuses the attorney – who has previously represented Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight – of using an ‘experimental’ AI to help him draft his closing argument in the trial.

A new defense team for Michel also claimed that Kenner had ‘a financial interest in the AI program’, called EyeLevel, and was quoted in a press release for the program.

He said of the tech: ‘This is an absolute game changer for complex litigation. The system turned hours or days of legal work into seconds. This is a look into the future of how cases will be conducted.’

