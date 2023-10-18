The Hamas/Israel conflict that has rocked the Middle East has created an humanitarian crisis, according to the Umited Nations, with some notables and celebrities siding with the Palestinian people while others, such as boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. showing their support for the state of Israel. Last week, Mayweather sent food, water, bulletproof vests and other supplies in his private jet to Israel and this past weekend, Mayweather marched in a pro-Israel rally in Beverly Hills.

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise air attack on Israel that killed over 1,200 people. In retaliation, Israel struck back and killed over 1,400 Palestinians, including hundreds of women and children. It was reported yesterday that Israel struck a Palestinian hospital during an airstrike, killing over 500 people. This has raised eyebrows in the U.N., calling into question the rules of engagement and prompting President Biden to speak out against the attack.