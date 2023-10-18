Southside isn’t here for any of the comments about how he and G Herbo acted during their interview with Funny Marco. Hitting Instagram, Southside had a stern warning, “If you a b—h a– n–ga stay the f–k from around me.”

Many people think all interviews and live recordings are often scripted, especially when things go wrong. However, that was not the case in Funny Marco’s interview with G-Herbo and Southside. In an interview that was discovered to be 100% real and unscripted, Marco was bullied, insulted, and even had his $30,000 watch deliberately broken by Southside and G-Herbo.

Southside & G Herbo trolled Funny Marco the whole interview. pic.twitter.com/8YwtB9K78z — Episodes (@episodesent) October 15, 2023

Funny Marco took to social media to let everyone know that the incident was not scripted, and he posted it on his socials so that his followers could see what actually happened and also so that he could learn from this humiliating experience.

