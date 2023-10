Folarin Back: Wale Sets This Friday as His Return to Music

If you are like this writer, you have been missing the presence of Wale. Now, one of rap’s most talented stars has announced his return. Hitting social media, Wale dropped off a new image with his return date.

“My silence has been golden…see you on Friday,” Wale wrote. “Folarin back.”

You can see his announcement below.

