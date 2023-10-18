Ellie, the New York Liberty mascot, has ate Cardi B up. In celebration of the Liberty’s win in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, Ellie and a couple of the team’s dancers did the dance breakdown from Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bongos” video, leaving Cardi impressed.

Put me to shame …I love it https://t.co/lHweZqSMsm — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 17, 2023

Last month, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion officially delivered the first performance of “Bongos.” Hitting the VMAs, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B took the stage to a tropical background with muscular men actually playing bongos. The dancers flanked the two, making the VMA moment full of energy.

The dynamic duo previously received significant recognition at the 2021 “VMAs” when their iconic hit single, “WAP,” earned them five nominations, including “Song of the Summer,” “Video of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” “Best Collaboration,” and “Best Hip Hop.” “WAP” made history as the first female rap collaboration to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, spent four weeks at the top spot, and was certified 8x platinum in the U.S.

You can see the official “Bongos” video below.