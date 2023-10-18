With the trial looming, Young Thug and his legal team are reportedly preparing a witness list. According to AllHipHop, ATL Hip-Hop is present on the list with names including Killer Mike and T.I.

Additional names that could fit the list of representatives for Young Thug include industry executives like Lyor Cohen, Julie Greenwald, Trae The Truth, and more. The start of the trial is still undetermined.

Throughout the run of the YSL Rico trial, fans have wondered what role Gunna has played in Young Thug’s continued stay in jail. After Gunna was freed on an Alford Plea, rumors ran rampant that he snitched on Thugger. Young Thug’s father offers some context.

Gunna maintained his innocence against snitching allegations and continued to call for the release of Young Thug. Appearing in an interview with Infamous Sylvia, Young Thug’s father, Jeffrey Williams Sr., stated he loves Gunna.

“Let me try to help the attorney clarify that a little simpler,” Williams Sr. said. “Gunna hasn’t done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case, period.”

Kevin Liles hit Gunna‘s Barclays last weekend. In an Instagram post, Kevin Liles celebrated the performance while continuing to support the movement to free Young Thug.

“What a night with the fam at Barclays!” Liles wrote. “@Gunna’s Wun Night Only was everything we needed and more. #SayLessDoMore #FreeJeffery #ProtectBlackArt“

During a June 2022 hearing, Kevin Liles, CEO of 300 Entertainment, took the stand and testified that Thug, who is signed to his label, is “like a son,” and he was willing to put up his own wealth and business to secure his bond. Machine Gun Kelly also provided character testimony on Thug’s behalf.