42 Dugg Released from Prison, Met Outside by Yo Gotti

42 Dugg is officially home. The rapper was released from a 17 month prison sentence for gun possession and was met at the gates by Yo Gotti.

According to TMZ, Dugg, Gotti, friends, and family quickly left the Georgia prison to get some food and then were off to the studio.

You can see clips from 42 Dugg’s release below.

