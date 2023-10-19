Tucked away on the pristine shores of the Pacific, Nobu Los Cabos Hotel–the 200-room luxury stay that calls travelers to bask in the lap of luxury, while immersing themselves in the breathtaking beauty of Cabo San Lucas. A masterpiece of design, this hotel blends contemporary Japanese minimalism with locally sourced materials and finishes. Home of the perfect kids club, a plethora of facilities, and a focus on wellness and fitness, this resort promises an unforgettable family vacation experience.

Signature Nobu Restaurant and Bar: A Culinary Paradise

Following the most warm welcome, the team at the hotel crafted a captivating ambiance that enveloped my little family in serenity from the moment we arrived. Our journey of indulgence began at the heart of Nobu Los Cabos, the signature Nobu Restaurant and Bar. With every dish meticulously crafted by the legendary Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, we were treated to an extensive menu of Japanese-fusion delights. Inspired by Chef Nobu’s classical training in Tokyo and international experiences in Peru, the flavors were nothing short of exceptional. The restaurant’s interiors, adorned with gold cherry blossom décor, traditional lanterns, and elegant washi paper art, immersed us in a unique atmosphere.

We had the pleasure of choosing from various dining settings, including indoor and air-conditioned outdoor seating, a vibrant bar area, and even a private dining event at the 10-seat Teppan Room. The versatility of Nobu Los Cabos catered to our family’s preferences, making each dining experience a culinary adventure.

A Culinary Journey Beyond Nobu

Our culinary journey extended beyond Nobu, with Nobu Hotel offering an array of exceptional dining options:

Lobby Bar: We indulged in lite bites and handcrafted cocktails, immersing ourselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the hotel.

Pacific Restaurant: This fine dining Mexican concept presented us with a-la-carte service and traditional taco and mezcal pairings, captivating our palates with a burst of colorful, intense, and varied flavors.

Ardea Steakhouse: As official foodies, my husband and I reveled in this lively gastronomic experience. The restaurant’s exceptional menu, award-winning wine program, and hand-crafted cocktails had something for everyone, even the pickiest eaters.

Nobu Café: Conveniently located in the lobby, it offered a range of specialty espresso drinks, pastries, salads, sandwiches, and a creative evening cocktail menu, inspired by local flavors. This became our favorite spot to unwind.

Playabar: Situated by the Cortez Pool, this snack bar kept us refreshed while we soaked up the sun in illustrious private cabanas.

Elevated Amenities: Shopping, Spa, Culinary Garden, and Golf Courses

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos didn’t stop at exquisite dining; it offered high-end shopping experiences right on the property. A culinary garden ensured the freshest ingredients for our meals, as chefs plucked them on-site. For golf enthusiasts like my husband, the proximity to the Diamante Cabo San Lucas Resort complex, featuring spectacular golf courses designed by legends like Davis Love III and Tiger Woods, was a true delight.

Poolside Paradise

Our family relished the four stunning pools at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. From infinity pools to private swim-up cabanas and private beach cabanas, each setting offered an opportunity to bask in the sun, sip refreshing cocktails, and gaze at the breathtaking ocean views. The four super cabanas, equipped with full bathrooms, day beds, living areas, and TVs, took our poolside experience to a whole new level of luxury.

Beachside Dinner

My birthday dinner was nothing short of spectacular as we dined on a specially crafted menu that catered to an internationally family of foodies like ourselves.

sun-kissed shores of Los Cabos, where the golden sun dips below the horizon, casting its ethereal glow upon the sands. Now, add a delightful family dinner to the mix at the renowned Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, and you’ve got the recipe for an unforgettable experience.

FIRST COURSE – Xcatic Yellow Aguachile with Hamachi, Orange, and Mint

Our culinary journey commenced with the vibrant Xcatic Yellow Aguachile. This invigorating dish married the delicate flavors of Hamachi with ripe oranges and the refreshing notes of mint. The tangy dance of flavors left us eager for more.

SECOND COURSE – Al Pastor” Bluefin Tuna on Corn Tostada, Roasted Pineapple, and Jalapeño

As the sun began to set, we savored the “Al Pastor” Bluefin Tuna. Presented on a crispy corn tostada, this dish was an exquisite fusion of flavors. From the tuna’s richness to the sweet embrace of roasted pineapple, punctuated by a hint of jalapeño heat, it was a culinary masterpiece.

THIRD COURSE – Smoked Mini Sopes, Black Recado Octopus, Carrot Puree

Our third course was a work of culinary art – smoked mini sopes adorned with tender Black Recado Octopus and velvety carrot puree. The smokiness of the sopes blended seamlessly with the gentle ocean breeze, creating the ideal beachfront dining experience.

FOURTH COURSE – Rice “A la Tumbada” with Lobster, Cilantro, and Lime

As the final rays of sunlight bathed the horizon, the fourth course graced our table. A sumptuous Lobster-infused rice “A la Tumbada,” enhanced with cilantro and a touch of zesty lime. It was coastal perfection, echoing the beauty of the setting sun.

FIFTH COURSE – Confit Local Fish, Bell Pepper Sauce “Veracruz Style,” and Criolla Salad

With twilight settling in, the fifth course took its place in the spotlight. The Confit Local Fish, draped in a vibrant Bell Pepper Sauce prepared “Veracruz Style,” was accompanied by a colorful Criolla Salad. Each bite was a testament to the sea’s bounty and the heartiness of Mexican cuisine.

MAIN COURSE – Roasted Brocolini, White Mole with Roasted Pine Nuts

As our personal bonfire danced under the stars, the main course graced our table – Roasted Brocolini, adorned with a luscious White Mole and a sprinkle of Roasted Pine Nuts. It transformed a familiar vegetable into a culinary masterpiece that I’m still dreaming about until this day!

PRE-DESSERT – Hibiscus Granite and Cheese with Guava

Before the grand finale, we delighted in a tantalizing Pre-Dessert – Hibiscus Granite and Cheese, accented by the sweetness of guava. It served as the bridge to the sweet conclusion of our meal.

DESSERT – Duo Dessert: Jericalla with Cinnamon and Buñuelo infused with Star Anise, Guava Sorbet

The climax of our culinary journey unfolded with a Duo Dessert. Jericalla with a touch of cinnamon and Buñuelo infused with Star Anise, accompanied by a refreshing Guava Sorbet, left our taste buds in awe. It was the perfect sweet ending to an exquisite dining experience.

Our family vacation at Nobu Los Cabos Hotel was a blend of everything we needed to recharge from our everyday lives. A journey that blends the beauty of the beach, the warmth of family, and the artistry of culinary perfection. If you’re seeking a truly magical experience, look no further than Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, where every step lies a brushstroke on the canvas of an unforgettable family memory.

