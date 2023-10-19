SiriusXM today announced that multiple Grammy-nominated rap superstar Jack Harlow will kick off the big race weekend in Las Vegas with an exclusive concert for SiriusXM and Pandora on Thursday, November 16 inside The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The special concert will feature Jack Harlow performing songs from his latest album, Jackman., as well as his catalog of fan favorites. SiriusXM and Pandora Present Jack Harlow inside The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will be open to SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners. Fans can RSVP to attend the in-person show HERE.

The special performance will air in its entirety on SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation and will be available to stream on the SiriusXM app. Additionally, SiriusXM Hits 1, Pandora NOW and The Heat will air select songs from the performance.

Advertisement

Ahead of what is anticipated to be one of the most-watched sporting events of the year, this unique performance is presented in collaboration with The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and will be sponsored by Dollar Shave Club, GNC, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Rosetta Stone, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey and Verizon Business.

Listen to Jack Harlow on Pandora HERE.