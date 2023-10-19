Jeezy has released an official statement, breaking his silence on his divorce from Jeannie Mai. The statement comes after Mai has appeared on public platforms. The statement is available below:

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart. Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing.” – JAY “JEEZY” JENKINS

Jeannie Mai appeared on Sherri Shepherd’s Sherri Show and publicly commented on her ongoing divorce from Jeezy.

“It takes daily to sit and be quiet in your thoughts,” Mai said. “You give God your pain and he will give you his power. Just taking it day by day.”

She added, “And turning off everything really helps. I tuned into the voices that I needed to hear, that’s me and the truth.”

Last week, Jeannie Mai made a statement on Instagram, writing: “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect. To Heal.”

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai still live together, despite the rapper and entrepreneur filing for divorce from the reality star.

According to TMZ, the household may be a bit awkward as the two don’t specifically interact and only cross paths in transition in and out the house. Both parties are maintaining that their priority is their one-year-old daughter, Monaco.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s seemingly sudden divorce now has additional detail. The split between the two celebrities is reportedly due to “certain family values and differences.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, an insider stated, “They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren’t being completely met.” Jeezy filed for divorce last week, citing their marriage is “irretrievably broken” in the court documents.

The filing was placed in the Fulton County Superior Court, and the two have already separated. There is a prenuptial agreement in place.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jeezy is seeking joint custody of their daughter.

