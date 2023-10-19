Kanye West continues to shake up the internet. Today, it seems Ye has yet another powerful message to the world. This time, it’s to clarify that he is not in fact bipolar, but instead has “signs of autism” as the result of his car accident back in 2002.

The news arrives in the form of text messages to Elon Musk. As you can see in the photo, Kanye is the one doing all the talking. The first text states, “When are we going to speak. You owe me nothing. You never have to speak to me again. But if we do speak. The nature of the relationship has to change. I’m not bi polar. I have signs of autism from my car accident.”

Kanye then goes into the fact that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is keeping their children from him.

“You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me,” Ye continues. “And not say anything publicly then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform.”

So how exactly did the public get a hold of these personal texts? Well, Ian Connor got the greenlight to post them. Which makes sense, given Kanye hasn’t had access to most of his social media accounts.

With Elon Musk being the new CEO of Twitter, it only makes sense Kanye wanted to get his points across. His Twitter account was suspended back in December for his antisemitic remarks. While his account was reinstated earlier this summer, Ye still remains inactive on the platform.