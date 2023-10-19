PUMA Hoops has introduced LaMelo Ball’s latest signature shoe, the MB.03 Toxic, following the limited PUMA x LaFrancé collaboration. This newest silhouette blends LaMelo’s distinctive style with top-tier performance.


The MB.03 Toxic boasts an eye-catching design heavily influenced by LaMelo’s belief that he hails from another world. Its psychedelic colors and graphics are inspired by the underground and even feature elements reminiscent of Ball’s own alien tattoos.

The shoe offers a double-layered mesh upper for stability and a NITRO™ midsole to deliver exceptional power on the basketball court. Enhanced durability and traction for quick cuts come from a full-coverage engineered nonslip rubber compound. Additionally, it provides a lightweight and breathable fit.

LaMelo Ball expressed his excitement about the MB.03 Toxic, saying, “This shoe reflects my personality and my style, and I can’t wait to witness the magic that they bring to the court.”

The MB.03 Toxic will be available for $125 starting on Friday, Oct. 27, at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, PUMA NYC Flagship store, and select Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports locations.

