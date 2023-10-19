Reebok, the iconic sports culture brand, is celebrating the prolific playing years of basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal with the release of the Shaq Attaq “MVP.” The early 2000s were undeniably Shaq’s most dominant playing years, marked by three MVP awards.

In 2000, Shaq earned three different MVP awards in a single season, including the league MVP. He continued his remarkable streak with additional finals MVP awards in 2001 and 2002, cementing his legacy. The Shaq Attaq “MVP” pays tribute to these glorious years with its iconic Pump custom-fit technology, a premium black and white upper, L.A. purple accents, and metallic trophy gold detailing.

Reebok’s commitment to re-emerge as a leader in team sports was reinforced with the recent appointment of Shaquille O’Neal as President of Reebok Basketball.

“When I joined the brand back in ’92, never did I think I’d be sitting where I am today,” commented Shaq. “This is a true full circle moment for me, and I couldn’t be more proud or more excited. I’ve had a lot of different roles in my life, but this one is probably the most special.”

The partnership between Shaq and Reebok began in 1992 when he was a rookie. Over the years, it evolved into one of the most prolific and impactful athlete-brand collaborations in industry history.

The Shaq Attaq “MVP” will be available for purchase from Reebok.com and select retailers starting on Nov. 3, allowing fans to celebrate the dominant era of a basketball legend.