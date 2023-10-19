History has been made as Flag football is one of five sports added to 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, Ready to take on the challenge is South Central Los Angeles-born businesswoman Odessa “OJ” Jenkins – a trailblazer for women in football as founder of The Women’s Football Club. OJ is the winningest Head Coach in women’s tackle football history. She is a Hall of Famer, a 7x National Champion, a 2x USA Football Team captain, and a 3x Team USA Gold Medalist.

As the news of Flag football, one of five sports added to the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, is trending, OJ is enthusiastic about what this does to accelerate equity and financial opportunities for women in football and hopeful about the new pipeline for women’s professional football (WNFC). Because of this, girls will start playing football earlier. OJ is confident that this will encourage conversations around women’s high school football, college, and even a transition into flag AND tackle football for women.

Jenkins has a history of creating opportunities for women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community. Odessa Jenkins, also CEO of Bonfire Women, and a champion of diversity and innovation, leading the charge in engaging, retaining, and empowering diverse talent, especially women on the rise. She is an inclusive leadership expert and a powerful force in sports and business.”The future of work is here, and we must equip women to rise in any corporate culture.”

Watch the video below.