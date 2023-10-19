WATCH: Daniel Caesar Performs “Best Part” with H.E.R. During Madison Square Garden Show

On Tuesday night, multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning artist Daniel Caesar graced Madison Square Garden with a mesmerizing sold-out performance. The singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer transformed the massive venue into an intimate and celestial setting, leaving the audience in awe.

Daniel Caesar, known for his career-spanning hits from his debut album “Freudian” to his latest release, “NEVER ENOUGH,” gave an unforgettable performance. The evening featured special appearances and collaborations, including a performance of “Toronto 2014” with Mustafa.

One of the most magical moments of the night was when Daniel brought H.E.R. on stage for a captivating rendition of their 5X Multi-Platinum RIAA-certified hit, “Best Part.”

Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. perform “Best Part” in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ncHbN9weay — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) October 18, 2023

The concert was marked by live footage of Daniel entering and exiting the stage, and it concluded with a backstage performance of “Streetcar” alongside Omar Apollo.

Daniel Caesar’s transcendent performance at Madison Square Garden will undoubtedly be a cherished memory for his fans, who were treated to an exceptional night of music.