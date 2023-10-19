Rapper Jazz Anderson continues to prove that her raw talent proceeds whatever people assume about her. The chocolate-beauty was known for being Tami Roman’s daughter until she begin tearing down mics. She appeared on a VH1 show called “Signed” and Rick Ross told her ‘Man, you’re a lyricist.’

She proved just that when she released the project, The Experiment, where she “experiments with her creativity and versatility as an artist.” Now the Houston native is going viral for a fire freestyle she kicked on Rap Economics showcasing her much needed style.

Jazz got next.

Advertisement

Watch the video below.

IMAGE: DARRIN CLIFTON