Today, Multi-platinum, Grammy Award®-winning rappers 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne pull back the curtain on WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE, available everywhere on Friday, November 17th via Def Jam Recordings. The long-awaited project follows-up ColleGrove, their first groundbreaking collaborative album (2016).

WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE gets off to a fast start on NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, later tonight, with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne performing the album’s first advance single, “Presha,” available at all platforms now.

LISTEN HERE.

PRE-ORDER WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE HERE.