Hip-hop sensation 21 Savage is back with a long-awaited solo release, unveiling his latest single, “Call Me Revenge,” today. This marks his first solo venture since his 2020 collaboration with Summer Walker, “Secret.” In this exciting return, 21 Savage collaborates with emerging alt-R&B artist d4vd, hailing from Houston and gaining recognition in the indie music world with over 700 billion streams on his singles over the last two years, transitioning from the gaming realm.

Produced by TKTK, “Call Me Revenge” combines the distinct styles of 21 Savage and d4vd, creating a unique musical experience. This release further solidifies 21 Savage’s status as a hip-hop icon and introduces listeners to the talents of d4vd.

Additionally, 21 Savage is set to make a cameo in an upcoming “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” trailer, allowing players to access him as an operator in the game, with the ability to carry over their playable skin and progress from “Modern Warfare II” to the highly-anticipated “Modern Warfare III” launching on November 10. Pre-orders for “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” are available now at www.callofduty.com, providing gamers with an exciting opportunity to immerse themselves in the latest installment of this iconic franchise.

