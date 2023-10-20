Have you thought about making a couple of extra bucks online?

Well these celebrities have taken their talents to OnyFans and the numbers may shock you. Iggy Azalea is the top earning A-list celebrity on OnlyFans, with a total earnings of $48 million. The former Disney star Bella Thorne earned $1M in just 24 hours after joining OnlyFans. And Tyga, ranked sixth, deactivated his $20M worth of account to start his own platform, Myystar.

The experts at LELO did some digging to find out which big-name stars are making money on OnlyFans. Factors that have been looked into are 1) How much each celebrity has earned, 2) the monthly fees they charge, and 3) the frequency of online searches.

Iggy Azalea is leading the list of top A-list celebrity earners on OnlyFans, with a total earning of $48M. She charges a $25 monthly subscription fee for access to her content. In addition to her revenue, her account receives much attention, with 127K worldwide searches.

Cardi B is close behind in second, with $45M in total earnings. The hip-hop artist offers her content for a monthly subscription fee of $4.99. Cardi B OnlyFans account is still one of the most sought-after on the platform, with 28K worldwide searches.

Blac Chyna takes the third spot with total earnings of $35M. She charged $19.99 monthly for her subscription, which included special X-rated content and “Foot-Freek Mondays.” Her account also boasted 28K worldwide searches; however, she recently deactivated it.

Bella Thorne is in fourth place, with a total earnings of $32M. The former Disney star offers a free subscription plan. She earned $1M within just 24 hours of joining OnlyFans. This is the most money any OnlyFans Creator has ever made in 24 hours.

Amber Rose is rounding out the top five, with total earnings of $26M. The celebrity teased fans with booty-centric Instagram clips, promising they would “see EVERYTHING” for a $5 monthly subscription fee.

Tyga stands at the sixth position with a total earning of $20M and a monthly subscription fee of $20. The hip-hop artist set up his OnlyFans account after one of his private photos was leaked and went viral, but eventually deleted it to launch Myystar.

In the seventh spot is Pia Mia, who earned $18M. Offering a free subscription, the Los Angeles-based singer often posts her never-seen-before pictures, videos, and some private content on OnlyFans.

Chris Brown is ranked eighth with $15M in total earnings. The celebrity announced he would charge $20 monthly for subscription-only content but ultimately deleted his account.

Austin Mahone is ninth with $5M in earnings on OnlyFans, also offering a free subscription. The star has a VIP program that includes free conversations, future postings, custom content requests, and Zoom calls to people who tip him $100.

Completing the top 10 are DJ Khaled and Fat Joe. While they offer a free subscription, their earnings are close to 4M. The stars aim to create “a community that’s full of positivity,” willing to know their actual fans closely.