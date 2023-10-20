Bad Bunny is ready to go on tour. Hitting Instagram, Bad Bunny dropped a trailer and dates for his Most Wanted Tour. The run of shows will be 47 stops, beginning Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City.

21-Feb WED Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

23-Feb FRI Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

24-Feb SAT Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

27-Feb TUE Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

28-Feb WED Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

1-Mar FRI San Francisco, CA Chase Center

2-Mar SAT San Francisco, CA Chase Center

5-Mar TUE Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

7-Mar THU Portland, OR Moda Center

9-Mar SAT Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

13-Mar WED Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

14-Mar THU Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

15-Mar FRI Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

20-Mar WED Denver, CO Ball Arena

23-Mar SAT Minneapolis, MN Target Center

26-Mar TUE Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

28-Mar THU Chicago, IL United Center

29-Mar FRI Chicago, IL United Center

30-Mar SAT Chicago, IL United Center

4-Apr THU Toronto, ONT Scotiabank Arena

6-Apr SAT Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

9-Apr TUE Washington, DC Capital One Arena

11-Apr THU New York, NY Barclays Center

12-Apr FRI New York, NY Barclays Center

13-Apr SAT New York, NY Barclays Center

17-Apr WED Boston, MA TD Garden

19-Apr FRI Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

20-Apr SAT Hartford, CT XL Center

22-Apr MON Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

24-Apr WED Tulsa, OK BOK Center

26-Apr FRI Austin, TX Moody Center

27-Apr SAT Austin, TX Moody Center

30-Apr TUE Houston, TX Toyota Center

1-May WED Houston, TX Toyota Center

3-May FRI Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

4-May SAT Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

7-May TUE New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

10-May FRI Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

11-May SAT Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

14-May TUE Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

15-May WED Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

17-May FRI Orlando, FL Amway Center

18-May SAT Orlando, FL Amway Center

21-May TUE Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

24-May FRI Miami, FL Kaseya Center

25-May SAT Miami, FL Kaseya Center

26-May SUN Miami, FL Kaseya Center

On October 13th, Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican sensation, achieved a remarkable feat as his album, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana, became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day for 2023. This remarkable accomplishment further solidifies Bad Bunny’s status as a powerhouse in the music industry.

Advertisement

Bad Bunny has consistently been one of the most influential Latin artists, maintaining the title of the most-streamed artist on Spotify for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021, and 2022. His global impact has been undeniable, and in July of 2023, his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” claimed the honor of being the most-streamed album of all time in Spotify’s history.

In anticipation of the album’s release, Spotify executed a clever marketing strategy, placing cryptic billboards in cities worldwide with the album’s name, “Nadia Sabe / No One Knows.” This enigmatic campaign sparked widespread intrigue and excitement among fans who eagerly speculated on its meaning and how it related to the album’s launch.

Bad Bunny continues to make history and captivate audiences with his groundbreaking music and innovative marketing efforts.