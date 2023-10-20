Bad Bunny is ready to go on tour. Hitting Instagram, Bad Bunny dropped a trailer and dates for his Most Wanted Tour. The run of shows will be 47 stops, beginning Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City.
21-Feb WED Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
23-Feb FRI Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
24-Feb SAT Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
27-Feb TUE Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
28-Feb WED Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
1-Mar FRI San Francisco, CA Chase Center
2-Mar SAT San Francisco, CA Chase Center
5-Mar TUE Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
7-Mar THU Portland, OR Moda Center
9-Mar SAT Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
13-Mar WED Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
14-Mar THU Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
15-Mar FRI Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
20-Mar WED Denver, CO Ball Arena
23-Mar SAT Minneapolis, MN Target Center
26-Mar TUE Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
28-Mar THU Chicago, IL United Center
29-Mar FRI Chicago, IL United Center
30-Mar SAT Chicago, IL United Center
4-Apr THU Toronto, ONT Scotiabank Arena
6-Apr SAT Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
9-Apr TUE Washington, DC Capital One Arena
11-Apr THU New York, NY Barclays Center
12-Apr FRI New York, NY Barclays Center
13-Apr SAT New York, NY Barclays Center
17-Apr WED Boston, MA TD Garden
19-Apr FRI Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
20-Apr SAT Hartford, CT XL Center
22-Apr MON Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
24-Apr WED Tulsa, OK BOK Center
26-Apr FRI Austin, TX Moody Center
27-Apr SAT Austin, TX Moody Center
30-Apr TUE Houston, TX Toyota Center
1-May WED Houston, TX Toyota Center
3-May FRI Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
4-May SAT Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
7-May TUE New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
10-May FRI Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
11-May SAT Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
14-May TUE Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
15-May WED Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
17-May FRI Orlando, FL Amway Center
18-May SAT Orlando, FL Amway Center
21-May TUE Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
24-May FRI Miami, FL Kaseya Center
25-May SAT Miami, FL Kaseya Center
26-May SUN Miami, FL Kaseya Center
On October 13th, Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican sensation, achieved a remarkable feat as his album, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana, became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day for 2023. This remarkable accomplishment further solidifies Bad Bunny’s status as a powerhouse in the music industry.
Bad Bunny has consistently been one of the most influential Latin artists, maintaining the title of the most-streamed artist on Spotify for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021, and 2022. His global impact has been undeniable, and in July of 2023, his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” claimed the honor of being the most-streamed album of all time in Spotify’s history.
In anticipation of the album’s release, Spotify executed a clever marketing strategy, placing cryptic billboards in cities worldwide with the album’s name, “Nadia Sabe / No One Knows.” This enigmatic campaign sparked widespread intrigue and excitement among fans who eagerly speculated on its meaning and how it related to the album’s launch.
Bad Bunny continues to make history and captivate audiences with his groundbreaking music and innovative marketing efforts.