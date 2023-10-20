oday City Girls releases RAW, their highly-anticipated third full-length album, out via Quality Control Music/Motown. This marks their third authentic, and straight-talking studio album, their first in three years. Features include Kim Petras, Lil Durk, Muni Long, Juicy J and Usher.

LISTEN HERE

In a teaser video posted to their socials on Saturday (Oct. 14), JT and Yung Miami describe their upcoming album as “serious a–, freestylin’ cypher a–rap” and “scammin’, trickin’ p—y rap.”

Advertisement

On RAW, the Miami-raised City Girls debut their new single for “Flashy” ft Kim Petras, marking the first collaboration between the rap duo and the Grammy-winning pop star. with a video to follow on Friday afternoon, Oct. 20. Directed by Jenzar, life is good for the trio, as Petras sings: “Stylin’, shinin’ / I’m so flawless like my diamonds / I’m flashy / Big bags, price tags / You know all I wear is name brands / I’m flashy.”

JT and Yung Miami remain the ultimate alter-ego for city girls and city boys worldwide, putting into their lyrics and music exactly what they think (and what others often wish they said), resulting in more than 15 billion cumulative streams – and ushering in a new wave of real female power – since their 2018 mixtape Period.

RAW is the follow-up to 2020’s City On Lock, which spawned Billboard Hot 100 the singles “P—y Talk” (with Doja Cat) and “Jobs,” and became their highest-peaking entry on the Billboard 200 (No. 29). Since their last studio effort, the rap duo has put out several singles, including the Hot 100 hits “Twerkulator” (No. 51) and “Good Love” (No. 70, with Usher), as well as the 2023 releases, “I Need A Thug,” “Piñata,” “Face Down,” and “Act Bad” (with Diddy and Fabolous). In addition, both members put out solo singles. In 2021, Yung Miami made her solo debut with “Rap Freaks” — which peaked at No. 81 on the Hot 100 — and, this year, JT reached No. 25 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 with “No Bars.”

City Girls are a legitimate phenomenon, and with RAW, JT and Yung Miami show their growth while still representing the fun and the ratchet.

RAW TRACK LISTING