The City Girls have unleashed their eagerly awaited third full-length album, RAW, released through Quality Control Music/Motown. This marks the duo’s third studio album three years after their last release. The album features a lineup of notable artists, including Kim Petras, Lil Durk, Muni Long, Juicy J, and Usher. JT and Yung Miami, the Miami-raised City Girls, describe their latest album as “serious a–, freestylin’ cypher a–rap” and “scammin’, trickin’ p—y rap.”

With “RAW,” the City Girls offer their audience a fresh single, “Flashy,” featuring Grammy-winning pop sensation Kim Petras. This track marks their first collaboration with the acclaimed pop star. JT and Yung Miami continue to personify the ultimate alter-ego for city girls and city boys worldwide, expressing in their lyrics what others often wish they could say.

You can hear the album below.

